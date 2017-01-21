GRPD searching for McDonald’s armed robbery suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for the two people who robbed a McDonald’s restaurant overnight.

It happened at the McDonald’s at 1100 Leonard St. NW at 12:02 a.m. Saturday.

Police say two men in their late 20s entered the store wearing black clothing and masks covering their face. The suspects displayed a handgun, struck an employee in the face with the gun, demanded money and even fired a round into the glass of the storefront on the way out.

Police say the employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the face.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction. A canine track was unsuccessful.

Police are hoping surveillance video will help them get a better view of the suspects, who are described as two men wearing face masks and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Grand Rapids Police by calling (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345 or at http://www.silentobserver.org on the Web.