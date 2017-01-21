Hundreds of thousands at National Women’s March in D.C.

Posted 4:14 PM, January 21, 2017, by , Updated at 04:16PM, January 21, 2017
Marchers pack Washington, D.C., for Saturday's National Women's March. (CNN photo)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Women’s March on Washington Saturday was the main event of an historic day when millions took to the streets of America.

From Boston to New York, from Chicago to Los Angeles, throngs poured out into streets, parks and squares. Many were clad in pink hats and waved protest signs. They raised their voices for women’s rights, immigration and other civil rights.

And they cheered on speakers who delivered a sometimes impassioned rallying cry for the preservation of rights they said could be eroded under Donald Trump’s presidency

Saturday marked Trump’s first full day as president.

The scene in Washington was peaceful but jam-packed with women taking part in the National Women’s March.

The crowd in D.C. was estimated in the hundreds of thousands.

