Police: One arrested after driving drunk, crashing into Cass County garage

SILVER CREEK TWP., Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after police say they lost control of their car while allegedly driving drunk.

It happened around 2:21 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Lake Shore Drive and Maple Island in Silver Creek Township.

Police say the driver, a 23-year-old Dowagiac resident, was westbound on East Lake Shore Drive when they lost control and crashed into a garage.

The driver suffered minor injuries and his 22-year-old passenger, of Dowagiac, was not injured.

Police say both were wearing their seatbelt.

The 23-year-old was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol and taken to the Cass County Jail.

Names are being held pending arraignment.