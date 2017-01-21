× Suspects still at large in Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich,– A man is suffering from serious injuries after he was shot in Battle Creek early Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as a man in his 30’s. He was shot multiple times outside, in the 300 block of Riverside Dr. and was transported by Life Care for medical treatment.

Police are currently looking for two possible suspects and newer model black sedan.

The motive behind this incident is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Calhoun County Central Dispatch Authority 911 or Silent Observer.