ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Grand Valley State beat Saginaw Valley State, 80-71, at home on Saturday. Senior forward Trevin Alexander scored a game high 25 points on 10-12 shooting from the field.
Alexander carries GVSU to win over SVSU
-
‘Scrappy’ GVSU ready for upcoming season
-
Grand Valley getting ready for playoff rematch with rival Ferris State
-
Grand Valley looks forward to Ferris State following narrow win at ODU
-
Grand Valley State Routs Great Lakes Christian
-
Grand Valley moves to 7-0 with 41-3 win over Truman
-
-
Ferris State and Grand Valley State Ready for Regional Final Clash
-
GVSU crushes Trinity Christian, 85-48
-
#2 GVSU Claims 55-32 Playoff Win Over #8 Texas A&M-Commerce
-
Quick Start Propels GVSU Women to Easy Win Over Wayne State
-
Robbery reported on GVSU Allendale campus
-
-
GVSU Women’s Soccer team advances to NCAA Quarterfinal
-
GVSU rolls to opening round win in GLIAC tournament
-
GVSU holds off Ferris State in Anchor-Bone Classic