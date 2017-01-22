Alexander carries GVSU to win over SVSU

Posted 12:10 AM, January 22, 2017, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Grand Valley State beat Saginaw Valley State, 80-71, at home on Saturday.  Senior forward Trevin Alexander scored a game high 25 points on 10-12 shooting from the field.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s