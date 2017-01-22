Rockford’s Adventure Race is biggest of its kind in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. – It’s an event unlike any other, and one of the biggest in the country of its kind.

The 6th annual Winter Michigan Adventure Race will go off on January 28th at 9:30 a.m. at Camp Roger in Rockford. The race combines hours of physical and mental challenges while you compete in teams of 2-3 people, similar to the hit show Amazing Race.

Ten percent of the proceeds will go towards Camp Roger scholarships for campers this summer. Last year’s race drew 430 participants, making this race the largest of its kind in the U.S.

For more information or to register, visit the event’s website.