Aquinas falls to Madonna in overtime, 87-83

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Aquinas fell to Madonna, 87-83, in overtime on Saturday. Jake Bullock scored a game high 32 points for the Bulldogs in the loss. Aquinas falls to 11-11 overall, 7-7 in the WHAC.
