Aquinas falls to Madonna in overtime, 87-83

Posted 12:12 AM, January 22, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Aquinas fell to Madonna, 87-83, in overtime on Saturday.  Jake Bullock scored a game high 32 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.  Aquinas falls to 11-11 overall, 7-7 in the WHAC.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s