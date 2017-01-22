Calvin holds on to beat Adrian, 79-67

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Calvin beat Adrian, 79-67, at home on Saturday to move to 4-1 in MIAA play and 9-7 overall. Cam Denney led the Knights with 20 points. The win sets up an early-season showdown for first place in the MIAA standings as Calvin will host Hope (13-4, 6-0) at Van Noord Arena on Wendesday.
