Calvin holds on to beat Adrian, 79-67

Posted 12:20 AM, January 22, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Calvin beat Adrian, 79-67, at home on Saturday to move to 4-1 in MIAA play and 9-7 overall.  Cam Denney led the Knights with 20 points.  The win sets up an early-season showdown for first place in the MIAA standings as Calvin will host Hope (13-4, 6-0)  at Van Noord Arena on Wendesday.

