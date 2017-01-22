GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- No. 1 Cornerstone beat Indiana Tech, 82-71, at home on Saturday. The win lifts the Golden Eagles to 20-2 overall and 13-1 in the WHAC.
Cornerstone extends WHAC lead with 82-71 win over Indiana Tech
-
WHAC Media Day Roundup
-
Davenport falls to Indiana Tech, 85-66
-
Cornerstone rolls Marygrove in WHAC Opener
-
FH Northern beats FH Eastern to win Holiday Hoops Classic Blue Division
-
Davenport knocks off top ranked Cornerstone, 90-81
-
-
Cornerstone holds off Aquinas
-
GR Catholic Tops GR Christian in Overtime to Win Cornerstone Tournament
-
Benji Kuyper Leads Covenant Christian to Holiday Tournament Win over FHC
-
Big 1st Half Run Leads Hudsonville to Win Over NPC
-
Cornerstone’s Elders Wins 600th Game
-
-
Godwin Heights wins Cornerstone Gold Division Championship 69-67
-
Rockford wins 64-53 over Lowell in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
Big 2nd half leads Hudsonville to Cornerstone holiday tournament title