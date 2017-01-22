Cornerstone extends WHAC lead with 82-71 win over Indiana Tech

Posted 12:15 AM, January 22, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- No. 1 Cornerstone beat Indiana Tech, 82-71, at home on Saturday.  The win lifts the Golden Eagles to 20-2 overall and 13-1 in the WHAC.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s