Crash starts fire, kills man pumping gas in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 53-year-old man died after police say a vehicle crashed into him while pumping gas Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Speedway Gas Station in the 3900 block of S. Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo. Police say Michael Seyoum, 53, of Kalamazoo, was pumping gas when a vehicle crashed into him and a gas pump. The crash reportedly caused a fire as well. A witness pulled the injured man to a safe location.

Crews were on scene within minutes of being dispatched to the crash where they treated the victim and put out the fire. Seyoum was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver who police believe hit him, is a 74-year-old woman from Mattawan. She was not arrested. Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.