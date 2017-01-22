GR Christian routes GR Catholic, 66-28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In a match up that was touted to be between two of the best high school basketball teams in West Michigan, Grand Rapids Christian showed its might, routing Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 66-28, on the road on Saturday. The Eagles held the Cougars to just 23% shooting. Duane Washington Jr. led the Eagles with 24 points, while James Beck and Xavier Tillman each scored 13 points. Tillman led the Eagles with 12 rebounds.
