Grand Rapids man shot at least 3 times in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are asking for help identifying a shooting suspect after a man was shot at least three times Sunday morning.

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of eight to 10 shots fired in the 3300 block of Roger B. Chaffee SE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers checked the area and located several people outside in the 3300 block of Lousma Drive SE.

During the initial investigation several shell casings were located in a parking lot and a gunshot victim was located inside a building in the 3300 block of Lousma. A 37-year-old Grand Rapids man had been shot at least three times. However, he was not cooperative and was transported to a local hospital by family members.

It appears the wounds are not life threatening.

All individuals at the scene were uncooperative with the investigation and there is no suspect information or description.

Wyoming Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance with information that may lead to identifying the suspect. Anyone with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.