GRPD looking for suspects after man reports wallet stolen

Posted 10:21 PM, January 22, 2017
GENERIC GRPD cruiser night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The search is on for two suspects after a man reportedly had his wallet stolen Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 200 block Fox Street SW in Grand Rapids.

Officials with the Grand Rapids Police Department confirms to FOX 17 that a man was reportedly robbed by two suspects by knife point. Both of them were described as wearing black clothing. Police say a K-9 unit was unsuccessful in tracking them down.

If you have any information, call (616) 456-3604 or Silent Observer (616) 774-2345.

