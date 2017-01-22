× Land deal adds 80 acres to North Ottawa Dunes park

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — About 80 acres in western Michigan are being added to North Ottawa Dunes park in Ottawa County.

The land in Spring Lake Township was acquired through a property exchange. Ottawa County Parks says it contributed $400,000 from a millage.

The parcel will increase the size of the park to 593 acres.

It is along the eastern edge of the dunes and is surrounded by park on three sides. It is primarily back dune forest dominated by sugar maple, American beech, eastern hemlock and red oak.

Ottawa County Parks will survey the new property early this year and then mark trails during spring and summer.

The park is part of a freshwater dune system along the Lake Michigan shoreline.