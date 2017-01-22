Longest lines ever for Pronto Pups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The unusually warm January weather made for perfect conditions for Pronto Pups’ winter weekend event.

In fact, it is actually shaping up to be the biggest winter weekend on record for them.

Normally, customers brave frigid weather, waiting in snow to get their fill of Pronto Pups, but 2017 gave an early January gift of warm weather that created some of the longest lines the corn dog shack has ever seen.

"I've worked here for 13 years and I've never seen it like this,” says Lindsey Nelson, a long-time employee at Pronto Pups. “It’s crazy busy. It's literally the longest line we've ever had."

It was in the 60’s and sunny on Saturday, that’s when the lines stretched the longest. With some people waiting for 3 hours. Sunday’s lines were a little better.

"Today we waited about an hour and 15 minutes." Said Joe Sturgill, a Pronto Pup customer.

This will be the 70th year Pronto Pups has been open and for this winter weekend event, they are donating all proceeds to helping to renovate the cat walk on Grand Haven.