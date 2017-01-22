× Michiganders host their own Women’s March across the state Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — From Detroit to Lansing to Kalamazoo, thousands of people have turned out at rallies for women’s rights, social causes and peace.

Police closed off streets near the state Capitol as the crowd exceeded 5,000 Saturday. In Kalamazoo, participants moved in a 3.5-mile loop from Western Michigan University to downtown and back in what was called the “little sister” march in support of a larger event in Washington.

Ten-year-old Elliot Spoelstra held a sign that said, “Rise! We are resilient.” Another sign said, “pizza rolls not gender roles.”

A similar but larger march took place in Detroit. President Donald Trump was a target of many. One sign said, “My uterus rejects this president.”

Gretchen Whitmer, a 2018 Democratic candidate for governor, told the Lansing crowd, “We must go high.”