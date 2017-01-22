× New England will play Atlanta in Superbowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady leads the Patriots back to Super Bowl with 36-17 rout of Pittsburgh Steelers. New England will play Atlanta.

The New England quarterback has broken his franchise record, passing for 384 yards and three touchdowns to power the Patriots to a 36-17 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady has completed 32 of 42 passes, picking apart Pittsburgh’s defense, often hitting wide open receivers who found plenty of room to move in Pittsburgh’s zone defense.

Brady is about to improve to 5-0 at home against Pittsburgh.

The Atlanta Falcons await them in Houston in the Super Bowl in two weeks. Brady and the Patriots beat Carolina in the 2004 Super Bowl that gave New England its second championship.

Brady is 4-0 against Atlanta, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,193 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception.