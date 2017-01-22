O’Brien’s career-high leads Hope to win at Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Hope College beat Kalamazoo College, 78-58, on the road on Saturday.  Senior guard Mitchell O'Brien scored a career-high 13 points in the win.  Harrison Blackledge led the Flying Dutchmen with 16 points.  The win moves Hope to 13-4 overall and 6-0 in MIAA play.

