O’Brien’s career-high leads Hope to win at Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Hope College beat Kalamazoo College, 78-58, on the road on Saturday. Senior guard Mitchell O'Brien scored a career-high 13 points in the win. Harrison Blackledge led the Flying Dutchmen with 16 points. The win moves Hope to 13-4 overall and 6-0 in MIAA play.