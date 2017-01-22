Spice things up with the Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spice things up, literally, with the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids next Saturday.

On January 28th, the Market will host Spicy Saturday, an event featuring spicy food and drink items from numerous vendors around the Market. From spicy mac n’ cheese to spicy ice cream, there’s something for lovers of all things hot.

It’s free to get in and runs from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.  The Downtown Market is located at 435 Ionia Ave. SW

For more information, visit their website.

1 Comment