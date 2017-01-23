And the official title of ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ is…

Posted 11:46 AM, January 23, 2017, by

 

From Star Wars Instagram page

From Star Wars Instagram page

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

That is the official title of the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” Disney announced on Monday.

The next chapter in the massively popular space saga is the sequel to 2015’s mega-blockbuster “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which made more than $2 billion worldwide.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens on December 15 and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Mark Hamill reprising his role as Luke Skywalker.

Carrie Fisher will also be featured in the movie as General Leia Organa. Filming had been completed before her death last month.

