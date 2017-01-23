Business donates dirt bikes after kids’ Christmas presents stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich.-- There are two very happy kids in Muskegon who were surprised with brand new dirt bikes Monday night. A few weeks ago, three dirt bikes were stolen from a family's garage just days after Christmas.

A video showing 6-year-old Christian Pavlige getting his dirt bike Christmas morning went viral. His mom, Elise, says her two kids were heartbroken when they found out someone took their dirt bikes.

Elise says her kids haven't stopped talking about dirt bikes since they were stolen.

"Today he woke up and said he had a dream that I sold the house so I could buy them new dirt bikes," she said.

After the story aired, the staff at Trojan Power Sports in Monroe decided they wanted to step in and donate two new Honda dirt bikes to the siblings.

"We got an email that some young kids had their dirt bikes stolen after Christmas,"said Carl Mason, general manager of Trojan Power Sports. "We thought it would be the right thing to do to replace them. We didn't think twice about giving back to the community. I grew up on a dirt bike and I just have fond memories of being a kid and I couldn't imagine what would happen if my dirt bike got stolen."

"I would be crushed," he added.

Trojan Power Sports surprised Christian and 8-year-old Kaylyn with two brand new dirt bikes complete with helmets and other gear donated by other local businesses.

"I blindfolded them and told them we were going somewhere special," said Elise. "We came to our house and it was set up in my driveway with two brand new dirt bikes, helmets, goggles and gloves. It was pretty much everything they need."

The siblings wasted no time, revving up their engines and doing laps around the yard.

"It's a little complicated because sometimes you have to shift the gears and make sure you don't run into anything and steering," said Kaylyn. "I'm just really grateful that I finally got it."

"It's brand new and doesn't really have any dirt on it," said Christian.

Elise is expecting her kids to be riding the dirt bikes nonstop as long as the weather is nice.