× Community holding skating event to raise money for referee with cancer

BYRON CENTER, Mich. – As a local hockey referee continues to fight lung cancer, the community he loves so much is rallying around him once again to help.

Dave Rue has been a mentor for young hockey players and a high school referee for 10 years. But treatment for lung cancer has forced him to stop working.

This coming Friday, January 27, the local hockey community is hosting an open skate and craft show fundraiser at Patterson Ice Center in Grand Rapids. All donations and proceeds will go towards Dave’s medical bills and raising awareness about the disease.

Open skate will go from 8 to 10 p-m. Admission is $5 for a single pass and $20 for a punch card.

There is also a GoFundMe account you can donate to here.