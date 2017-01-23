Fetanyl believed to spike overdoses, death in last two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Grand Rapids called opioids, and their synthetic counterparts, their agency's "greatest threat" currently nationwide.

In the last two weeks, Grand Rapids Police and first responders used Narcan--the lifesaving drug that can reverse opioid overdoses--for at least 14 overdoses: 13 people lived, one died, after what they believe were Fetanyl overdoses.

“[Fetanyl] just takes a few micro-grams to kill you," said Mike Yasenchak, lead agent in the Grand Rapids' DEA office.

A side-by-side comparison of heroin and its synthetic look-alike, Fetanyl, bares no different look or smell. Each are typically sold as "heroin," though Fetanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, and it's deadly.

"It ends up being a Russian roulette if it gets to the point of injecting heroin because you just don't know what you're going to get," said Yasenchak.

In the last five years, opioid and synthetic cases, including prescription pills to Fetanyl, have grown from 10 to 50 percent of DEA investigations nationwide, said Yasenchak. Fetanyl is cheap and profitable: it costs 60 percent of what it takes to make heroin.

“We are currently working with the Beijing officials, the Department of Safety in Beijing, to try to curtail some of these chemicals that are being sent," said Yasenchak.

Investigators believe drug companies in China are manufacturing chemicals needed to make Fetanyl and then they are smuggled into the United States, then into Mexico. Agents believe the majority of labs using these chemicals to make Fetanyl are located in Mexico. Then the synthetic drug is brought back across the border.

In Grand Rapids, the police department's Vice Unit is working with the DEA to track where exactly these batches of likely Fetanyl are coming from.

“Our role is public safety and we’re seeing people who are [overdosing] out here," said Sgt. Terry Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department. "Until we figure out what’s going on, we’re going to continue to work on it until we limit and stop these overdoses.”

Dixon would not release the man's name who is believed to have died from a Fetanyl overdose in Grand Rapids due to pending confirmation from the medical examiner.