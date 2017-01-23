Pizza-loving Great Dane missing in Wyoming has died

Posted 10:59 AM, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:00AM, January 23, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. – We have sad news to pass along from a search for a missing Great Dane in the Wyoming area.

Posts in the Harper’s Angels Facebook page say that Harper’s remains were found over the weekend in a wooded area off of Nile Drive.

Harper ran away from her family earlier in the fall and a search team last saw her roaming an undeveloped area of Wyoming near the M-6 highway, between Wilson Avenue and Ivanrest Avenue in late October.  Click here for a previous story on Harper from November.  Searchers often used Harper’s favorite pizza to get her to come out.

Harper apparently died of natural causes.

 

 

 

 

