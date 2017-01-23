Kings snap 5-game skid with 109-104 win over Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JANUARY 23: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Detroit Pistons tries to drive around Garrett Temple #17 of the Sacramento Kings during the first half at the Palace of Auburn Hills on January 23, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings snapped a five-game losing streak with a 109-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Ty Lawson added 19 points and helped Sacramento turn the game around with a strong second quarter. Lawson scored nine points in the second, and the Kings outscored the Pistons 37-24 in the period to take a 65-62 lead into halftime.

A 3-pointer by Lawson put Sacramento up 101-90 in the fourth, and the Kings held on from there to stop Detroit’s three-game winning streak.

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons.

The Kings were playing the third game of an eight-game road trip. They’ve won only two of their last 10 games, and both victories were against the Pistons.

 

