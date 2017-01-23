Malnourished dogs removed from home; owner found in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW PAW, Mich. - Three dogs are recovering after being found over the weekend, locked in the basement of a dilapidated home.

The dogs were rescued from a home in Lawrence, Michigan after neighbors called the Van Buren County Sheriff's office.

They say that the home was in poor condition and animal feces and urine were everywhere. The malnourished dogs were locked in the basement and the owner was nowhere to be found. They later learned the owner was in the hospital, but they did not disclose why or what condition she was in. Deputies say that the owner lived alone, but had not been in the house for long.

All three animals were checked by a veterinarian. Two of the dogs are now with Animal Control, while the third is with a relative of the owner.

The owner is still in the hospital. The prosecutor will decide when the investigation is complete if the owner will face any charges.