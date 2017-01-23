Perrin Ice Jam Winter Festival set for Saturday, Jan. 28

Two things that people love in West Michigan is Perrin beer and helping The Kids' Food Basket. A big event combines these two things on Saturday, Jan. 28.
You can kick-start the day with the Frostbite 5k Run at 1:30 p.m. right at Perrin Brewing Company in Comstock Park. You can actually run or walk but are highly encouraged to wear your warmest pajamas and onesie. Registration is from noon until 1 p.m. All proceeds go to the Kids' Food Basket and the registration fee is actually your ticket into another event called Ice Jam Winter Festival.
The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and all ages are also welcome. If you don't do the run or walk, your admission is cash or following food item:
- 100% Fruit Juice Boxes
- Cracker Packs
- Granola Bars
- Individual Fruit or Pudding Cups
- Cheerios
- Creamy Peanut Butter
- Bulk Pretzels
- Bulk Cheez-Its or Goldfish Crackers
- Snack Size Zipper-Lock Bags
- Decorated 8 lb. bags
Click here to purchase pre-sale ticket donations.