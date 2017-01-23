Perrin Ice Jam Winter Festival set for Saturday, Jan. 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two things that people love in West Michigan is Perrin beer and helping The Kids' Food Basket. A big event combines these two things on Saturday, Jan. 28.

You can kick-start the day with the Frostbite 5k Run at 1:30 p.m. right at Perrin Brewing Company in Comstock Park. You can actually run or walk but are highly encouraged to wear your warmest pajamas and onesie. Registration is from noon until 1 p.m. All proceeds go to the Kids' Food Basket and the registration fee is actually your ticket into another event called Ice Jam Winter Festival.

The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and all ages are also welcome. If you don't do the run or walk, your admission is cash or following food item:

100% Fruit Juice Boxes

Cracker Packs

Granola Bars

Individual Fruit or Pudding Cups

Cheerios

Creamy Peanut Butter

Bulk Pretzels

Bulk Cheez-Its or Goldfish Crackers

Snack Size Zipper-Lock Bags

Decorated 8 lb. bags

Click here to purchase pre-sale ticket donations.