Police: 2-year-old girl missing, possibly kidnapped by father

Posted 9:01 PM, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:49PM, January 23, 2017

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 2-year-old girl who they believe has been kidnapped by her father.

The department said on Facebook that Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo had “unsupervised parenting time” with her biological father, Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo, 47, on Monday.  She is in foster care in Muskegon, the department said.

Officials say they were notified after 4 p.m. that Saporita-Fargo did not return Hailey to foster care.  According to the sheriff’s department, he is currently out on bond for a criminal sexual conduct charge and is scheduled for a jury trial on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Michigan State Police

Photo courtesy: Michigan State Police

Hailey is described by police as 3 feet 1 inch tall and 32 pounds with white blonde hair.  She was last seen wearing a Minnie Mouse shirt with black ruffles on the bottom, black pants, and Frozen-themed Elsa shoes.  She was also wearing a white, red and silver bow on the side of her head.

Saporita-Fargo is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds.  He might be driving a black vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus, officials said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact 911 or Silent Observer at 1-888-786-7274.

1 Comment

  • No PC for Me

    So why would a man out on bond for a criminal sexual conduct charge be granted unsupervised visits with a small child in the first place.
    Someone at child services needs to be fired and charged as an accessory. ‘No excuse for this level of stupid,
    I bet there are libs invikvws, more worried about the criminals rights than tge

    Reply