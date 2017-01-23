Police: 2-year-old girl missing, possibly kidnapped by father

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 2-year-old girl who they believe has been kidnapped by her father.

The department said on Facebook that Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo had “unsupervised parenting time” with her biological father, Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo, 47, on Monday. She is in foster care in Muskegon, the department said.

Officials say they were notified after 4 p.m. that Saporita-Fargo did not return Hailey to foster care. According to the sheriff’s department, he is currently out on bond for a criminal sexual conduct charge and is scheduled for a jury trial on Tuesday.

Hailey is described by police as 3 feet 1 inch tall and 32 pounds with white blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a Minnie Mouse shirt with black ruffles on the bottom, black pants, and Frozen-themed Elsa shoes. She was also wearing a white, red and silver bow on the side of her head.

Saporita-Fargo is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds. He might be driving a black vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus, officials said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact 911 or Silent Observer at 1-888-786-7274.