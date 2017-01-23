See the Grand Raggidy Roller Derby Girls in action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not your typical type of roller skating! There's a reason why the ladies on the Grand Raggidy Roller Derby team wear helmets, elbow and knee pads. Come see all of the action yourself on Saturday, Jan. 28 in a special double-header as they take on Bath City Roller Girls from Macomb, Mi. along with the Downriver Roller Dolls from Woodhaven, Mi.

The theme for the night will be an "80s workout theme". Dig out some of that 80s garb to really make a statement.

Games run from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Rivertown Sports, 2605 Sanford Ave. SW, Grandville, Mi. 49418. If you are interested in being a referee, volunteer or sponsor please email shoutout@grandraggidy.com.