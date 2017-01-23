‘SNL’ writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump

Posted 6:40 PM, January 23, 2017, by

NEW YORK (AP) — A “Saturday Night Live” writer has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting a poorly received joke about Donald Trump’s 10-year-old youngest son, Barron.

A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly tells The Associated Press that Katie Rich was suspended immediately after writing an offensive tweet about the child. An outcry on social media followed, with many calling for a boycott of the TV show.

Rich later deleted the tweet, deactivated her account but then reactivated it Monday, saying she wanted to “sincerely apologize” for the “insensitive” tweet and “deeply regret” her actions.

NBC had no comment.

Barron found support from Chelsea Clinton, with the former first daughter saying he “deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

  • steve

    Not uncommon for liberals. Say whatever one wants about someone or something with impunity. If the incident receives little attention, great. And if the words do create some controversy, simply shrug the shoulders, issue a lame semi-apology, and wait a short time before doing something similar again.

    Reply
  • KTT

    Oh how nice. Chelsea Clinton said every child deserves a chance to be a kid. Every kid, that is, except the ones liberals like her have a chance to murder in the womb first. Those children apparently don’t deserve a chance to be a kid. Typical lunatic liberal!

    Reply