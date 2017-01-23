‘SNL’ writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A “Saturday Night Live” writer has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting a poorly received joke about Donald Trump’s 10-year-old youngest son, Barron.
A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly tells The Associated Press that Katie Rich was suspended immediately after writing an offensive tweet about the child. An outcry on social media followed, with many calling for a boycott of the TV show.
Rich later deleted the tweet, deactivated her account but then reactivated it Monday, saying she wanted to “sincerely apologize” for the “insensitive” tweet and “deeply regret” her actions.
NBC had no comment.
Barron found support from Chelsea Clinton, with the former first daughter saying he “deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.”
3 comments
steve
Not uncommon for liberals. Say whatever one wants about someone or something with impunity. If the incident receives little attention, great. And if the words do create some controversy, simply shrug the shoulders, issue a lame semi-apology, and wait a short time before doing something similar again.
Little Mary
Hillary would have invited the skank to a White House luncheon.
KTT
Oh how nice. Chelsea Clinton said every child deserves a chance to be a kid. Every kid, that is, except the ones liberals like her have a chance to murder in the womb first. Those children apparently don’t deserve a chance to be a kid. Typical lunatic liberal!