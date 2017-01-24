× Arrest warrants issued in alleged parental kidnapping case

MASON COUNTY, Mich. – Arrest warrants have been issued for two men allegedly involved in a parental kidnapping in Mason County.

Sheriff Kim Cole tells FOX 17 that they have an arrest warrant for Jeffrey Alan Miller and Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo, 47, for Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Imprisonment.

Cole says that they believe Miller drove Saporita-Fargo to a foster care home in Muskegon Monday for “unsupervised parenting time” with his daughter, Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo. They took the child as part of the visit and never returned.

Investigators say they are last known to be in Miller’s black Ford Taurus.

Officials say they were notified after 4 p.m. Monday that Saporita-Fargo did not return Hailey to foster care. According to the sheriff’s department, he is currently out on bond for a criminal sexual conduct charge and is scheduled for a jury trial on Tuesday.

Hailey is described by police as 3 feet 1 inch tall and 32 pounds with white blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a Minnie Mouse shirt with black ruffles on the bottom, black pants, and Frozen-themed Elsa shoes. She was also wearing a white, red and silver bow on the side of her head.

Saporita-Fargo is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds.

Miller, 50, is described as being white, about 5’11 tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He also has a tattoo of an eagle on his back and a three inch scar on his left elbow.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact 911 or Silent Observer at 1-888-786-7274.

We’ll have more from Mason County throughout the day.