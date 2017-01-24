HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- A 50-point 2nd half allowed East Kentwood to break open a close game as the Falcons beat Hudsonville 82-53 Tuesday night. EK led 32-30 at the half. The Falcons now lead the OK Red by two full games at the halfway point of conference play.
East Kentwood runs past Hudsonville, takes 2 game lead in the OK Red
