East Kentwood runs past Hudsonville, takes 2 game lead in the OK Red

Posted 11:19 PM, January 24, 2017, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- A 50-point 2nd half allowed East Kentwood to break open a close game as the Falcons beat Hudsonville 82-53 Tuesday night.  EK led 32-30 at the half.  The Falcons now lead the OK Red by two full games at the halfway point of conference play.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s