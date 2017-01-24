Grand Rapids Christian holds off Wyoming to remain undefeated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Senior big man Xavier Tillman scored 17 points grabbed 14 rebound and blocked 6 shots as Grand Rapids Christian beat Wyoming 70-61 Tuesday night to remain undefeated.

