GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Senior big man Xavier Tillman scored 17 points grabbed 14 rebound and blocked 6 shots as Grand Rapids Christian beat Wyoming 70-61 Tuesday night to remain undefeated.
Grand Rapids Christian holds off Wyoming to remain undefeated
