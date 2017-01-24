Grown Up Play Date coming to Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many adults love watching the joy on kids faces while enjoying the fun at Grand Rapids Children's Museum. Sure, you can play along with them but you are always on guard, never getting a chance to be a kid again yourself.

Well, that's exactly the reason you want to get your tickets for the upcoming Grown Up Play Date. It's time to find a sitter and leave the kids at home while you tinker with everything GRCM has to offer. The event is Friday, Feb. 10 with tickets costing $30 per adult. So what do you get? You will received food from BarFly and three adult beverage tickets with New Holland Brewing brews on the menu. Plus, there will be face painting, window painting, Shrinky-dink making and so much more. Laser tag games will be available for an additional $5.

For more information, be sure to visit grcm.org.