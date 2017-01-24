Healthy cooking is a key focus at Culinary Institute of Michigan

From Duck Fat Fries to a whole village made out of chocolate, no doubt we have featured some delectable dishes that talented students at Baker College's Culinary Institute of Michigan have whipped up.

However, stressing the importance of nutrition while coming up with creations is also a key component in the curriculum. We spoke with Chef Addy who actually has a degree in nutrition, about how she likes to stress the importance of healthier substitutions that can help with things like food allergies, too. Watch as both Chef Addy along with Chef Alex create a main dish and a dessert that won't have you feeling guilty.

Also, if you would like more information about becoming a student at CIM, please call 1.855.487.7888 or visit them online.

