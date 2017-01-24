× Makeup company accused of promoting drug use with new eye shadow

OLIVETTE, Mo– A popular makeup brand is now under fire from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse out of Olivette, Missouri.

The organization accuses Urban Decay of promoting drug use.

The organization says that the company’s new eye shadow shade called “druggie” is sending the wrong message to customers. The shade comes in the Urban Decay’s “Afterdark” palette which came out late last year.

The council told KMOV with drug addiction already being a big problem in the U.S., the company’s phrases like “beauty junkies” and saying “addition has its perks” does not help the situation.

So far, the company has not responded to KMOV for comment.

Meanwhile, one woman has started a petition for the company to change the name.