Ever go to yell at one of your kids, but call them the name of every other child except for the one that you need? Well, come to find out, Samantha Deffler, a cognitive scientist at Rollins College looked into why this happens, according to a recent report at www.npr.com.

Come to find out, it's that you have a memory that is failing you, it's just how your brain goes about categorizing names. Listen as Morning Mix co-hosts Todd Chance and Leigh Ann Towne discuss the issue.