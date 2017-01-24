Morning Buzz for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Posted 10:48 AM, January 24, 2017, by

A lot of things making headlines this Tuesday, but here are five things people around West Michigan might be buzzing about. They range from President Donald J. Trump meeting with chief executives of the top 3 U.S. automakers to a new all-you-can-eat option at Olive Garden.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s