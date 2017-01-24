Muskegon beats Reeths-Puffer, creates 3-way tie in the OK Black

Posted 11:15 PM, January 24, 2017, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Muskegon girls basketball team beat Reeth-Puffer 51-48 Tuesday night.  The Big Reds, Rockets and Mona Shores are now tied for 1st place in the OK Black at 5-1 halfway through league play.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s