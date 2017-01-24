MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Muskegon girls basketball team beat Reeth-Puffer 51-48 Tuesday night. The Big Reds, Rockets and Mona Shores are now tied for 1st place in the OK Black at 5-1 halfway through league play.
Muskegon beats Reeths-Puffer, creates 3-way tie in the OK Black
