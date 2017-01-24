Oscar nominees announced; 14 nominees for ‘La La Land’

(AP) – After two straight years of all-white acting nominees and an overhauling of the motion picture academy, the Oscars are poised to trend in a different direction Tuesday.

Barry Jenkin’s luminous coming-of-age tale “Moonlight,” the crowd-pleasing African-American mathematician drama “Hidden Figures” and Denzel Washington’s fiery August Wilson adaption “Fences” are set to lead a notably more diverse group of contenders when nominations to the 89th Academy Awards are announced Tuesday morning.

The musical ‘La La Land’ leads Academy Award nominations with 14 bids. Damien Chazelle’s exuberant love letter to musicals ties the record 14 nods received by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.”

We’ll post the nominees as they become available from the AP:

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”

The Oscar nominees for best foreign language film have been announced by the motion picture academy. They include: “Land of Mine,” Denmark; “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden; “The Salesman,” Iran; “Tanna,” Australia; “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.

The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.”

The Oscar nominees for best original song in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,” ”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls,” ”City of Stars” from “La La Land,” ”The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” ”How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

The Oscar nominees for best documentary feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Fire at Sea,” ”I Am Not Your Negro,” ”Life, Animated,” ”O.J.: Made in America,” ”13th.

The Oscar nominees for best animated feature have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” ”Moana,” ”My Life as a Zucchini,” ”The Red Turtle,” ”Zootopia.”

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”

The Oscar nominees for best motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Arrival,” ”Fences,” ”Hacksaw Ridge,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Hidden Figures,” ”La La Land,” ”Lion,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Moonlight.”

The Oscar nominees for best actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”