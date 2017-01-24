× ‘Secret Santa’ pays off school lunch debt for Parchment students

PARCHMENT, Mich. — A Portage business man is being credited for paying off student lunch debt at Parchment elementary schools.

School officials say the “Secret Santa” has grandchildren who attend the district and wanted to help out parents out before the holiday break. The donation totaled $1,238.16.

“This gave our parents a fresh start to the new year by paying off all of the negative debt,” said Holly Pence, Parchment School District Food Services Director. “The money goes to help pay the balances that the students owe that were the parents’ responsibility. This is not the school system receiving the money. It’s the parents who are in actual need that are getting the support. This helps to ensure the students continue to get healthy, nutritious meals during the day.”

The school district says the anonymous donor is challenging others in the community to help area schools and parents with school lunches.