The winter elements don't put the damper on two things in West Michigan: bike riding and beer drinking.

Lovers of those two things will want to take part in Snow Bikes & Brews Arctic Cruise on Saturday, Feb. 4. Riders of all ages will meet at Cedar Springs Brewing at 11 a.m. to warm up. Those who are 21 and over, will get $1 off beer. At 12:30 p.m. riders will hit the White Pine Trail for a nearly 8 mile trek to Rockford Brewing Company. Once at RBC, riders will enjoy that continued beer discount and hot food. This is the first time the two breweries have collaborated so why not celebrate with a collaboration brew called Rachbier? There is no charge to take part in this fun ride.

Aaron Trapp, sales manager with RBC stopped by Morning Mix to share all of the details. If you would like to learn more, simply click on this link.