If your desk feels empty, you may want to consider one of these novelty desk items to fill it.

Jam Levity Bluetooth Speaker - It's a wireless speaker than also levitates. Features up to 6 hours of play time and can be used as a speakerphone for answering phone calls.

Fascinations USB Desktop Aquarium - Can hold up to 1.5 quarts of water for any small fish. Features an LCD alarm clock to keep track of time, date, temperature, as well as six different tranquil nature sounds.