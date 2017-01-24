Veteran hunts for medical records from closed clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- David Underwood said he's trying to prove to the Veterans Health Administration he's undergone neuropathic treatment. He said his medical records will substantiate that and will place him in a better position to receive compensation for service-connected conditions.

"Not having the records can prolong another two and a half years, a final decision," the Vietnam War veteran explained.

So Underwood said he headed to the Lansing Neuropathy Center where received treatment in 2011 and 2012.

"When I went up to the door the place was vacant," Underwood said that discovery came in 2014.

He said he tried another possible Lansing location, but he didn't find a clinic. Underwood said he called a couple of non-working phone numbers and gave up a for a while.

"I did not receive, as far as I know, any notification that they closed," Underwood said.

He said, "I felt that there was just no hope at all in being able to get the files, but when I saw the FOX 17 story then it gave me a little bit of hope."

The FOX 17 Problem Solvers covered a very similar case in Grand Rapids in 2014. Dr. Paul DeWeese owned the clinic. That's the same doctor involved with Underwood, and he's the same doctor he's having trouble reaching.

We searched our records, found his cell phone number, and called him Tuesday.

"Because of Medicare changes we had to close down," DeWeese explained.

As he told the Problem Solvers in 2014, DeWeese said Medicare stopped funding certain procedures and that forced his clinics to close.

In October 2016, DeWeese pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud, was sentenced to 3 years probation, and surrendered his medical license for allegedly documenting physical exams that did not occur, prescribing drugs without diagnosis and not addressing signs of addictions.

DeWeese said the charges are a whole other issue, and that he wants to help anyone in Underwood's situation.

"I do appreciate you being of service to him, for sure, because everybody has a right to their medical records and sometimes it's very frustrating if they can't get them," DeWeese said.

The Problem Solvers connected Underwood with DeWeese and we'll update you on when he receives his records.