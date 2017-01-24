Wanted Indiana men may be in Michigan; considered armed and dangerous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA GRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - The LaGrange County Sheriff is asking for assistance in southern Michigan in finding two suspects in several burglaries and thefts.

Aaron Loffer, 32, and Jeremy Tuttle, 31, are wanted in connection with several crimes. Loffer has arrest warrants on him from Steuben and Allen County Indiana, as well as Branch County, Michigan. Tuttle has a warrant out for him in LaGrange County, Indiana.

The sheriff says they may be driving a 1996 GMC Yukon that has been spray painted black and has damage to the rear windows. Investigators say the two frequent St. Joseph and Branch Counties in Michigan.

The sheriff says both men should be considered armed and dangerous and that you should not approach them. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the LaGrange County Sheriff at 260-463-7491 or through their Facebook page.