Bob Evans sells off restaurants to owners of Red Lobster

Posted 10:56 AM, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:03AM, January 25, 2017
bob-evans

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Bob Evans Farms, Inc., has sold its restaurants to a private equity firm that owns Red Lobster, California Pizza Kitchen, and Payless Shoe Source, among other companies. The company will keep the part of its business, BEF Foods, that sells Bob Evans branded products in stores.

The restaurant part of the business has been struggling, with a decline in recent sales figures, reports Nation’s Restaurant News.

The private equity firm buying the Bob Evans Restaurants is Golden Gate Capital, based in San Francisco, which bought Red Lobster restaurants in 2014, said NRN.

There are seven Bob Evans restaurants in the Grand Rapids area, Muskegon, Holland, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s