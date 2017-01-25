Cornerstone beats Siena Heights, 76-63

Posted 10:58 PM, January 25, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- No. 1 Cornerstone beat Siena Heights, 76-63, at home on Wednesday night.  Cory Cox led Cornerstone with 22 points while hitting six three-pointers.  The Golden Eagles move to 21-2 overall, 14-1 in the WHAC.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s