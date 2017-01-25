× Data shows deadliest year since 2007 for Michigan drivers

DETROIT (AP) — Preliminary state statistics show that 2016 was the deadliest year since 2007 for drivers in Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reports that at least 1,021 people were killed in Michigan vehicle accidents last year. The number of total crashes was 301,525.

Ann Readett with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says the number could increase as more reports come in.

Experts say the recent increase in road deaths could be due to an improving economy, lower gas prices and possible increased texting and driving.

National traffic-crash data shows a 21 percent decline in U.S. traffic fatalities between 2007 and 2011. In 2007, there were 1,084 traffic fatalities in Michigan.