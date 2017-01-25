Davenport beats Marygrove, 89-75

Posted 10:54 PM, January 25, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- No. 8 Davenport beat Marygrove, 89-75 at home on Wednesday night.  The Panthers move to 17-7 overall, 11-4 in the WHAC with the win.

