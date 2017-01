Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you thought about something fun for your little ones to give for Valentine's Day? Or something memorable to hand out? Make an edible robot for the kids, so they'll have a special snack for, or from, their Valentine.

Materials

Small boxes of raisins

Juice boxes

Snack size apple sauces

Hot glue gun

Ribbon

Googly eyes

Candy

All you need to do is use the hot glue gun to have all the snacks stick together to look like a robot. Have fun and get creative!